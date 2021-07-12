Jury selection begins for Sheriff Mike Blakely's ethics trial

A longtime Alabama sheriff accused on theft and ethics charges is set to stand trial nearly two years after he was indicted.

Jury selection is underway for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's trial. He has continued to serve despite facing a dozen felony counts alleging he stole campaign donations, got interest-free loans and solicited money from employees.

Media were not allowed in the courtroom for jury selection.

According to court documents, earlier this year, a request was made that potential jurors who had not filled out a questionnaire sent to a large jury pool should be excluded from jury selection. Both sides agreed to this request. One of the reasons given was that it would take additional time to question jurors who had not responded to the questionnaire, which was seven pages long and contained questions on everything from a person's employment background to their political donations. The questionnaires were send out as a way to screen jurors in advance of in-person jury selection.





RELATED: Trial date set for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely in July

RELATED: Limestone Co. judges recuse themselves from Blakely case

The 70-year-old Blakely has pleaded not guilty and announced plans to seek an 11th term in office if acquitted. While state law doesn’t require the removal of a sheriff under indictment, a conviction would result in his automatic ouster.

RELATED: Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely indicted, arrested

ORIGINAL STORY: Indictment/Arrest, August 22, 2019

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was arrested and booked into the Limestone County Jail Thursday morning.

Blakely posted the $49,000 bond and is back at work.

A press conference was held Thursday afternoon to, according to Public Information Officer Steven Young, provide assurance to the people of Limestone County the office will continue to provide them professional service, as they always have. He also stated that Sheriff Blakely will continue his open-door policy and that he will remain available for anyone who wants to come talk to him about anything.

The Sheriff’s Office also posted a statement about the case on their Facebook page :

Sheriff Mike Blakely has been indicted by a Limestone County grand jury, initiated by the Alabama State Attorney General’s Office, on 13 charges. Sheriff Blakely posted $49,000 bond and is back at work today.



A grand jury indictment is not a conviction; in fact, it’s the process typically used when an agency cannot obtain enough probable cause to get its own warrant. As Sheriff Blakely once said, “You can indict a ham sandwich.” We will not discuss the details of this case as it is not a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office case, and any further discussion could affect future court proceedings.



We want to ensure that the people of Limestone County know that the service the sheriff’s office provides them will not be affected by today’s events. Sheriff Blakely and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office have provided the most professional and personable service possible for the citizens of Limestone County over the last 37 years, whether it’s been changing a tire in the rain or wading through debris to rescue tornado victims, whether talking to residents who are stressed over personal problems or protecting them from an imminent threat by a violent aggressor.



We will continue to proudly serve the great people of Limestone County with the same level of professionalism and vigor as always. Sheriff Blakely also wants to ensure the people of this county that he will continue his “open door policy,” and that he will remain available for anyone who wants to come talk to him about anything.



We at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are like family. We argue amongst ourselves sometimes and we aren’t perfect. We laugh together and we cry together. We are human like all of you. This affects us all. But we all remain united in our mission to serve the great people of this county with our very best, and we will continue to do that come hell or high water.

Alabama Attorney Steve Marshall released information on the indictment, which included the following:



CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL INDICTMENT

The first four counts charge Blakely with four separate thefts from his campaign account that total $11,000

Counts five through 10 charge Blakely with theft or ethics charges stemming from his illegal taking money from Limestone County funds, including from the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Fund.

Count 11 charges Blakely with soliciting a $1,000 wire transfer from a subordinate other than in the ordinary course of business.

Counts 12 and 13 charge Blakely with using his official position or office to acquire interest-free loans. Specifically, count 12 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans in the form of a $50,000 cashier’s check and/or a $22,189.68 credit. Count 13 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe that was used to store the Limestone County inmates’ personal funds.

12 of the charges are felonies.

During an afternoon press conference, Young declined to share any details on the case, stating, “It is not a Limestone County case and any further discussion here could affect court proceedings.” Those asking about the charges and the Sheriff’s continuation in office were referred to the AG’s office or Sheriff Blakely’s personal representative.