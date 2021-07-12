Fried to DeSantis: Declare a state of emergency over red tide

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency over Tampa Bay's latest outbreak of red tide.

Fried, a Democrat who is vying for DeSantis' seat in next year's gubernatorial race, wrote a letter asking for a statewide response to the ongoing issue. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, she said, should be among the state agencies helping to lead the effort -- and not local "officials with limited budgets," she said.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on Monday tweeted more than 110 tons of dead marine life have been cleaned up in recent days. Some people living in Coquina Key said the outbreak is the worst they've seen .

In justifying a new emergency, Fried pointed to a 2018 order issued by then-Gov. Rick Scott that, among other things, directed $100,000 to Mote Marine Laboratory for research and $500,000 to the state's tourism agency for an emergency grant program.

The 2017-18 red tide event was one the state's worst on record, with tons of dead sea life washing ashore, the smell keeping tourists away and clean up crews on frequent patrol. The economic losses to area businesses climbed into the millions of dollars, at least.

Ride tide, caused by blooms of the harmful algae Karenia brevis, isn't uncommon but if persistent, like years ago, could lead to greater harm.

"With this serious biological threat ongoing in our state’s waters, I am calling on you to issue an executive order directing state resources to help mitigate this environmental and human health emergency," Fried wrote. "With Florida’s waters so interconnected, it should not fall solely to municipal officials with limited budgets and personnel to address this regional situation – state agencies including the Florida Department of Environmental Protection should coordinate the response."

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the governor's office for comment.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continues to report high concentrations of red tide exist in much of Tampa Bay. Much of the higher levels are located north of Port Manatee, where millions of gallons of nutrient-rich wastewater were discharged into the bay earlier this year when the former Piney Point phosphate plant threatened to collapse.

Scientists at the time raised alarms that nutrients in the water could help to fuel a red tide outbreak, which could be happening now, said a spokesperson for the FWC to The Associated Press .

