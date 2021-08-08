Links mentioned on KENS 5 Eyewitness News Instagram
First H-E-B, now IKEA?! These companies dropped 'foodie' scented candles
Pizza with a twist | This food truck is serving up huge slices of 'pie'
Back to school shopping | What you need to know about Tax-free Weekend and other ways to save
Heritage and culture brought to life on a tour of San Antonio's west side | Texas Outdoors
'You can't really tell it's vegan' | This business sells vegan cinnamon rolls in San Antonio
'The COVID-19 level is severe' | San Antonio mayor to issue emergency alert
Girl finds puffy Dorito, lists it on eBay and eventually makes $15K
'Nacho' ordinary food truck | This business specializes in everything cheesy
Laika, making cheesecake an out of this world experience | Made in S.A.
Ever done yoga with farm animals? This place lets you channel your inner zen | Texas Outdoors
It's the 210th day of the year in the countdown city
Puppies are the new yoga blocks | A different approach to yoga gives dogs a chance at a life of love
It's Waterpark Day! | Have you been to all of them in the San Antonio area?
Simone Biles is out of the Olympic gymnastics team final after suffering a medical injury.
These nachos are nearly TWO pounds at this San Antonio food truck
This museum is hosting an event with peach cobbler tastings, crafts and barrel racing | Everything 210
It's a totally different view from the top of a mountain bike | Texas Outdoors
Petition demands equal number of hot dogs and buns sold in packages
WHOA! Texas teen's tuxedo makes the final round of duct tape competition 🤵
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends face masks for kids in school
'Embarrassed' raccoon rescued by firefighters, photo goes viral
Craving a huge torta? This San Antonio food truck has one for meat lovers
Laika, making cheesecake an out of this world experience | Made in S.A.
Peach ice cream, beer bread are staples at this Fredericksburg business | Everything 210
Looking to go-kart in the San Antonio area? We've got you covered | Texas Outdoors
101-year-old lobster lady | Maine woman is oldest person still lobstering
Senate leader lends clout to marijuana legalization push
'I was shaking. I couldn’t believe it' | Texas City fisherman reels in 12-foot, 1,000-pound tiger shark
In need of a luxury getaway? Here are a few tree houses, cabin excursions near San Antonio
Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor 🍨
Chick-fil-A chosen as America's top fast-food spot; McDonald's ranked last
Duct tape dress created by teen who was inspired by her Texan, Mexican roots
Study: Iceland's four-day workweek 'overwhelming success'
Vanilla Ice to perform at SeaWorld, concert free with park admission .
Keeping your furry friends calm during 4th of July celebrations
Need a list of Fourth of July fireworks shows in our area? Look no further
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction is overturned
Armed Forces River Parade takes place July 3
Simone Biles among six gymnasts representing U.S. at Olympics
Food truck uses secret recipe rub for its chicken, brisket
Festival de Animales kicks off at the San Antonio Zoo | Here's what you can expect
San Antonio vs. Austin Taco Rumble
Largest hailstone in Texas history
NIOSA kicks off in San Antonio!
NIOSA making changes in 2021 due to COVID-19 and adding "BlastPass"
Heat Advisory in effect for Monday. Full weather forecast
Need a break from the heat? Here's where San Antonio has set up cooling centers
Juneteenth in San Antonio: How to commemorate the end of slavery
Fiesta Fiesta kicks off in San Antonio | A look at the all the fun
Free AAA virtual car seat safety workshop
San Antonio only city in Texas to host statue that debuted at Vatican before pandemic
Funnel cakes, fried oreos and mangonadas | This San Antonio food truck has sweet treats
'@DejounteMurray a real one!!!' | Spurs standout signs fan's jersey in response to tweets
Ever wonder what it's like to dive into Canyon Lake? There's much more than meets the eye | Texas Outdoors
New exhibit honors Frida Kahlo's legacy and love of gardening
Teyana Taylor becomes first Black 'Sexiest Woman Alive' for Maxim
San Antonio Pets Alive is in urgent need of fosters and adopters
Field of sunflowers coming to San Antonio this weekend 🌻
Heat index expected to be 103 degrees Tuesday
Al Pastor, the traditional way, served from San Antonio food truck
Trails, parks you can visit for National Trails Day
California theater renovations uncover wallet lost 46 years ago
#Instagramable locations to snap cute pictures in San Antonio
No license? No problem. Texans can fish for free this Saturday
Why is Memorial Day in May? 5 interesting facts about Memorial Day
Looking for chicken on a stick? This food truck is serving it for Fiesta
Fudge Ball the puppy rescued from sewer in Seguin
Eyewitness News Anchor Aaron Wright now father of two
Bexar County Vaccine Progress: More than 700,000 residents are fully vaccinated
Simone Biles lands move no female gymnast has ever done in competition
How Paws for Purple Hearts helps wounded warriors while training service animals
SA's version of Shark Tank: Alamo Angels connects local investors with start-up companies.
Animal Shelter Center needing fosters for kittens 🐈
Texas brisket and four-pound loaded potatoes 😳 | Food Truck Frenzy
'We're bringing it to Texas' | Soda shop opening at The Shops at La Cantera
San Antonio firefighters rescue kitten, name her Selena
Stacey Abrams set to kick off speaking tour in San Antonio
San Antonio River authority volunteer
As of May 17... Fiesta is just one month away!
Did your pet go missing? This local group can help
You can cool off with a chilled acai bowl at this new San Antonio business
Blue Bell introduces a new, limited-time flavor
Here's a sneak peek inside the new San Antonio aquarium opening May 25
Chance for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening in the San Antonio area.
A little San Antonio girl is using her artistic abilities to raise money for a good cause
Space wine for sale with $1 million price tag
Churro-flavored coffee?! Check out this San Antonio food, coffee truck
Dog-friendly coffee shop in San Antonio founded on helping other local businesses
Check out the Fiesta 2021 calendar!
Meet the food truck owner who started a health on wheels business, honoring his sister
Pick your own Zinnias, Sunflowers 🌻 George Farms in Poteet holds fun, outdoor events
Barbie pop-up truck coming to San Antonio this weekend
Take a closer look at Carol Burnett's childhood home in SA
Who will win (and who should) at the 2021 Academy Awards
Looking to picnic in San Antonio? Here are a few parks you can visit
San Antonio Human Society looking to get 'Earth' adopted
Five ways to celebrate Earth Day in San Antonio
Live: Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in death of George Floyd
University Health offering vaccine appointments this week
Yale University is requiring students to be vaccinated against coronavirus
She made it to 116 years old | Remembering America's oldest person
Check out this cat who was rescued by the San Antonio Fire Department
Record-low supply of homes and rising prices leads to housing battleground in SA | Commerce Street
Dragons take over San Antonio Zoo!
Should sports betting be legalized in Texas?
New sunflower field coming to San Antonio
Check out the newest sculpture for the Alamo City
Notice all the brown stuff everywhere? Oak set a major record in San Antonio
Disneyland Avengers Campus gets June debut after long delay
Remembering DMX, rapper-actor known for iconic hip-hop songs
Britain mourns the death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 99.
STAAR Test sputters on the first day of 2021 exams
🏀🏆 Baylor wins the National Championship!
We visited The Snack Bar Food Truck
Puppy trapped in cornhole board | Officers race to save 'Ace in the hole'
Will Texas wildflowers, bluebonnets make a comeback despite winter storm?
Frost Tower lit up blue for Autism Awareness Month
Hello Kitty truck to return to San Antonio this weekend
Amtrak to resume daily service to San Antonio via Texas Eagle
Spurs to offer merchandise in honor of the famous 'Coffee Gang'
Popular Texas summer camp is back! | Volunteers and campers needed
Coffee truck owner from Mexico opens his business in the Alamo City
Rare Van Gogh masterpiece sells for $15.4 million in Paris
In need of a cabin excursion? Here are a few getaways near San Antonio
Starting Monday, March 29, all adults in Texas will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but some groups will move to the front of the line
Texas energy crisis could have years of impact on the energy industry and the state economy.
Artea is serving up over a dozen different kinds of drinks
We visited "Milpa" to see what their new food truck is all about
Pick up your Cardboard Kid at these locations to help raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month
Mother, daughter hand-make masks for San Antonio
Coffee with a San Antonio twist | Local food truck serving 'dirty Horchata'
Texas businesses can open 100% and the mask order is lifted, according to Governor Greg Abbott.
The royal family makes first statement since explosive Harry and Meghan interview:
These businesses will still require a mask come Wednesday, March 10.
Everything 210 | Looking to bike around San Antonio? Here's how SA B-Cycle works
It's National Peanut Butter Day - so crunchy or creamy? A survey says your personality can have a lot to with it
Have you heard of "revenge procrastination sleep"?
Pulled pork marinated in Dr. Pepper 😋 | Check out this local BBQ food truck
Your fueling future: Will gas prices continue to rise in 2021?
San Antonio teen stocks community pantry, providing food, clothes, and shelter for unhoused neighbors during winter storm
Looking for a fur-ever friend? Check out this sweet girl who visited the KENS 5 Puppy Playground
Gov. Abbott announces new measures to help struggling Texans in the wake of historic winter storms
Meet the four Eagle Scouts being honored from San Antonio
Eyewitness News Anchor Sarah Forgany interviews CPS Energy about power outages
How to stay warm when the power goes out
Winter blast continues in South Texas:
Texas State Bobcats defeat their I-35 rival, UTSA Roadrunners
Local food truck makes heart-shaped pizza
Hidden gem parks south of downtown San Antonio
Fiesta 2021 postponed until June 17-27.
Money Smart: What you need to know about GameStop frenzy
DPS mistakenly sends out Amber Alert for Chucky doll
2021 Barbacoa & Big Red Festival canceled due to COVID-19
Bexar County Commissioners to consider rapid COVID-19 test for San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Nonstop flights to Cancun out of SAT
Avoiding cliche Valentine's Day gifts
The best selling games, according to Amazon
Live Updates: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris sworn-in as the 46th administration of the U.S.
Spurs Give unveils 2021 collectible Fiesta medal
Tucked away trails in the San Antonio area
Registration for 9,000 slots at Alamodome's mass vaccination site fills up in minutes
Capitol chaos: Pro-Trump rallies turn to insurrection leaving 4 dead
It's National Keto Day! | Learn more about what the low-carb diet is all about
Frida Kahlo hot chocolate bombs
The Wash Tub is hosting a blood drive | Here's how you can register
When your $600 stimulus check will arrive? | Answering frequently asked questions
Looking to make a financial resolution in 2021? Here are some ideas!
Track Santa Claus here
Selena to be honored at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards in January
How to rent a private movie theater for you and your family, friends 🍿
San Antonio community band to livestream Christmas concert for free
'Take some incredible photos' at the Wonder Chamber pop-up museum
Try this hot chocolate bomb recipe
The most popular gifts this holiday season
Snow days, virtual opera: The office holiday party goes on
New Year's Eve in Times Square goes virtual, honors frontline workers
SA hotels offering deals to locals to attract business
UT Health San Antonio receives its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Last weekend to participate in USPS Operation Santa
Holiday Activities | Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Go on the Holiday Lotería Scavenger Hunt
Hanukkah 2020: Top questions about the 'Festival of Lights'
TIME Magazine narrows down list of four still in the running for "Person of the Year"
Texas boy saved from well after 6-hour rescue mission
LeBron James named TIME’s Athlete of the Year
Pan dulce at Panaderia Jimenez & Coffee Shop
You or someone you know looking for a job? These companies are hiring
Holiday lights by air? Helicopter tours of San Antonio taking off
These are the top toys on Amazon
Santa Live! offers kids an opportunity to safely visit with Santa amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
TIME selects first-ever 'Kid of the Year'
Nation's famous trees are ready for Christmas. Take a look!
Snow in San Antonio? Here's how the city is making it happen...kinda.
Kayaking gets extended on the River Walk until January 31, 2021
Happy World Trick Shot Day! MUST-SEE: San Antonio teen's viral trick shot
Here's how to donate to Bill's Elves
How a local group is helping downtown businesses survive | COMMERCE STREET PODCAST
New Selena series shows how family fueled rise of Queen of Tejano music
Holiday air travel: How to safely navigate San Antonio International Airport
Smoke BBQ serves upwards of 10,000 individually packaged meals for Thanksgiving
Drive-thru holiday lights around San Antoni o
Here's how COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in Texas
Atascosa Animal Control offering discounted adoption rates for veterans
How to be a more meaningful gift-giver
- Coronavirus latest
- Commerce Street: How some SA businesses switched gears to stay afloat
- Veterans Day freebies and deals
- National Donut Day at Nom Nom Donuts
- Commerce Street podcast: New $3M UTSA career center funded by businessman Harvey Najim.
- KENS 5 Forecast
- History of candy corn
- Selena named top female artist in Billboard's "Greatest of All Time Latin Artists"
- Nursing shortage podcast
- Commerce Street: New UIW program could help alleviate critical nursing shortage
- KENS 5 Voter Guide
- KENS 5 Weather Forecast
- U.S. Navy celebrates 245th birthday
- Kayaking experience on the San Antonio River Walk
- Texas bars can open to 50% capacity October 13
Comments / 0