San Antonio, TX

Links mentioned on KENS 5 Eyewitness News Instagram

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

First H-E-B, now IKEA?! These companies dropped 'foodie' scented candles

Pizza with a twist | This food truck is serving up huge slices of 'pie'

Back to school shopping | What you need to know about Tax-free Weekend and other ways to save

Heritage and culture brought to life on a tour of San Antonio's west side | Texas Outdoors

'You can't really tell it's vegan' | This business sells vegan cinnamon rolls in San Antonio

'The COVID-19 level is severe' | San Antonio mayor to issue emergency alert

Girl finds puffy Dorito, lists it on eBay and eventually makes $15K

'Nacho' ordinary food truck | This business specializes in everything cheesy

Laika, making cheesecake an out of this world experience | Made in S.A.

Ever done yoga with farm animals? This place lets you channel your inner zen | Texas Outdoors

It's the 210th day of the year in the countdown city

Puppies are the new yoga blocks | A different approach to yoga gives dogs a chance at a life of love

It's Waterpark Day! | Have you been to all of them in the San Antonio area?

Simone Biles is out of the Olympic gymnastics team final after suffering a medical injury.

These nachos are nearly TWO pounds at this San Antonio food truck

This museum is hosting an event with peach cobbler tastings, crafts and barrel racing | Everything 210

It's a totally different view from the top of a mountain bike | Texas Outdoors

Petition demands equal number of hot dogs and buns sold in packages

WHOA! Texas teen's tuxedo makes the final round of duct tape competition 🤵

American Academy of Pediatrics recommends face masks for kids in school

'Embarrassed' raccoon rescued by firefighters, photo goes viral

Craving a huge torta? This San Antonio food truck has one for meat lovers

Laika, making cheesecake an out of this world experience | Made in S.A.

Peach ice cream, beer bread are staples at this Fredericksburg business | Everything 210

Looking to go-kart in the San Antonio area? We've got you covered | Texas Outdoors

101-year-old lobster lady | Maine woman is oldest person still lobstering

Senate leader lends clout to marijuana legalization push

National Fry Day deals

'I was shaking. I couldn’t believe it' | Texas City fisherman reels in 12-foot, 1,000-pound tiger shark

In need of a luxury getaway? Here are a few tree houses, cabin excursions near San Antonio

Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor 🍨

Chick-fil-A chosen as America's top fast-food spot; McDonald's ranked last

Duct tape dress created by teen who was inspired by her Texan, Mexican roots

Study: Iceland's four-day workweek 'overwhelming success'

Vanilla Ice to perform at SeaWorld, concert free with park admission .

Keeping your furry friends calm during 4th of July celebrations

Need a list of Fourth of July fireworks shows in our area? Look no further

Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction is overturned

Armed Forces River Parade takes place July 3

Simone Biles among six gymnasts representing U.S. at Olympics

Food truck uses secret recipe rub for its chicken, brisket

Festival de Animales kicks off at the San Antonio Zoo | Here's what you can expect

San Antonio vs. Austin Taco Rumble

Largest hailstone in Texas history

NIOSA kicks off in San Antonio!

NIOSA making changes in 2021 due to COVID-19 and adding "BlastPass"

Heat Advisory in effect for Monday. Full weather forecast

Need a break from the heat? Here's where San Antonio has set up cooling centers

Juneteenth in San Antonio: How to commemorate the end of slavery

Fiesta Fiesta kicks off in San Antonio | A look at the all the fun

Free AAA virtual car seat safety workshop

San Antonio only city in Texas to host statue that debuted at Vatican before pandemic

Funnel cakes, fried oreos and mangonadas | This San Antonio food truck has sweet treats

'@DejounteMurray a real one!!!' | Spurs standout signs fan's jersey in response to tweets

Ever wonder what it's like to dive into Canyon Lake? There's much more than meets the eye | Texas Outdoors

New exhibit honors Frida Kahlo's legacy and love of gardening

Teyana Taylor becomes first Black 'Sexiest Woman Alive' for Maxim

San Antonio Pets Alive is in urgent need of fosters and adopters

Field of sunflowers coming to San Antonio this weekend 🌻

Heat index expected to be 103 degrees Tuesday

Al Pastor, the traditional way, served from San Antonio food truck

Trails, parks you can visit for National Trails Day

California theater renovations uncover wallet lost 46 years ago

#Instagramable locations to snap cute pictures in San Antonio

No license? No problem. Texans can fish for free this Saturday

Why is Memorial Day in May? 5 interesting facts about Memorial Day

It’s Kittypoolooza

Looking for chicken on a stick? This food truck is serving it for Fiesta

Fudge Ball the puppy rescued from sewer in Seguin

Eyewitness News Anchor Aaron Wright now father of two

Bexar County Vaccine Progress: More than 700,000 residents are fully vaccinated

Simone Biles lands move no female gymnast has ever done in competition

How Paws for Purple Hearts helps wounded warriors while training service animals

SA's version of Shark Tank: Alamo Angels connects local investors with start-up companies.

Animal Shelter Center needing fosters for kittens 🐈

Texas brisket and four-pound loaded potatoes 😳 | Food Truck Frenzy

'We're bringing it to Texas' | Soda shop opening at The Shops at La Cantera

San Antonio firefighters rescue kitten, name her Selena

Stacey Abrams set to kick off speaking tour in San Antonio

San Antonio River authority volunteer

Information on apple snails

As of May 17... Fiesta is just one month away!

Did your pet go missing? This local group can help

Cute duck video!

You can cool off with a chilled acai bowl at this new San Antonio business

Blue Bell introduces a new, limited-time flavor

Here's a sneak peek inside the new San Antonio aquarium opening May 25

Chance for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening in the San Antonio area.

A little San Antonio girl is using her artistic abilities to raise money for a good cause

Space wine for sale with $1 million price tag

Churro-flavored coffee?! Check out this San Antonio food, coffee truck

Dog-friendly coffee shop in San Antonio founded on helping other local businesses

Check out the Fiesta 2021 calendar!

Meet the food truck owner who started a health on wheels business, honoring his sister

Pick your own Zinnias, Sunflowers 🌻 George Farms in Poteet holds fun, outdoor events

Barbie pop-up truck coming to San Antonio this weekend

Take a closer look at Carol Burnett's childhood home in SA

Who will win (and who should) at the 2021 Academy Awards

Looking to picnic in San Antonio? Here are a few parks you can visit

San Antonio Human Society looking to get 'Earth' adopted

Five ways to celebrate Earth Day in San Antonio

Live: Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in death of George Floyd

University Health offering vaccine appointments this week

Yale University is requiring students to be vaccinated against coronavirus

She made it to 116 years old | Remembering America's oldest person

Check out this cat who was rescued by the San Antonio Fire Department

Record-low supply of homes and rising prices leads to housing battleground in SA | Commerce Street

Dragons take over San Antonio Zoo!

Should sports betting be legalized in Texas?

New sunflower field coming to San Antonio

Check out the newest sculpture for the Alamo City

Notice all the brown stuff everywhere? Oak set a major record in San Antonio

Disneyland Avengers Campus gets June debut after long delay

Remembering DMX, rapper-actor known for iconic hip-hop songs

Britain mourns the death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 99.

STAAR Test sputters on the first day of 2021 exams

🏀🏆 Baylor wins the National Championship!

We visited The Snack Bar Food Truck

Puppy trapped in cornhole board | Officers race to save 'Ace in the hole'

Will Texas wildflowers, bluebonnets make a comeback despite winter storm?

Frost Tower lit up blue for Autism Awareness Month

Hello Kitty truck to return to San Antonio this weekend

Amtrak to resume daily service to San Antonio via Texas Eagle

Spurs to offer merchandise in honor of the famous 'Coffee Gang'

Popular Texas summer camp is back! | Volunteers and campers needed

Coffee truck owner from Mexico opens his business in the Alamo City

Rare Van Gogh masterpiece sells for $15.4 million in Paris

In need of a cabin excursion? Here are a few getaways near San Antonio

Starting Monday, March 29, all adults in Texas will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but some groups will move to the front of the line

Texas energy crisis could have years of impact on the energy industry and the state economy.

Artea is serving up over a dozen different kinds of drinks

We visited "Milpa" to see what their new food truck is all about

Pick up your Cardboard Kid at these locations to help raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

Mother, daughter hand-make masks for San Antonio

Coffee with a San Antonio twist | Local food truck serving 'dirty Horchata'

Texas businesses can open 100% and the mask order is lifted, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

The royal family makes first statement since explosive Harry and Meghan interview:

These businesses will still require a mask come Wednesday, March 10.

Everything 210 | Looking to bike around San Antonio? Here's how SA B-Cycle works

It's National Peanut Butter Day - so crunchy or creamy? A survey says your personality can have a lot to with it

Have you heard of "revenge procrastination sleep"?

Pulled pork marinated in Dr. Pepper 😋 | Check out this local BBQ food truck

Texas Hill Country parks

Your fueling future: Will gas prices continue to rise in 2021?

San Antonio teen stocks community pantry, providing food, clothes, and shelter for unhoused neighbors during winter storm

Looking for a fur-ever friend? Check out this sweet girl who visited the KENS 5 Puppy Playground

Gov. Abbott announces new measures to help struggling Texans in the wake of historic winter storms

Meet the four Eagle Scouts being honored from San Antonio

Eyewitness News Anchor Sarah Forgany interviews CPS Energy about power outages

How to stay warm when the power goes out

Winter blast continues in South Texas:

Texas State Bobcats defeat their I-35 rival, UTSA Roadrunners

Local food truck makes heart-shaped pizza

Hidden gem parks south of downtown San Antonio

Fiesta 2021 postponed until June 17-27.

Money Smart: What you need to know about GameStop frenzy

DPS mistakenly sends out Amber Alert for Chucky doll

2021 Barbacoa & Big Red Festival canceled due to COVID-19

Bexar County Commissioners to consider rapid COVID-19 test for San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Nonstop flights to Cancun out of SAT

Avoiding cliche Valentine's Day gifts

The best selling games, according to Amazon

Live Updates: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris sworn-in as the 46th administration of the U.S.

Spurs Give unveils 2021 collectible Fiesta medal

Tucked away trails in the San Antonio area

Green Acres Golf & Games

Registration for 9,000 slots at Alamodome's mass vaccination site fills up in minutes

Capitol chaos: Pro-Trump rallies turn to insurrection leaving 4 dead

It's National Keto Day! | Learn more about what the low-carb diet is all about

Frida Kahlo hot chocolate bombs

The Wash Tub is hosting a blood drive | Here's how you can register

When your $600 stimulus check will arrive? | Answering frequently asked questions

Looking to make a financial resolution in 2021? Here are some ideas!

Track Santa Claus here

Selena to be honored at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards in January

How to rent a private movie theater for you and your family, friends 🍿

San Antonio community band to livestream Christmas concert for free

'Take some incredible photos' at the Wonder Chamber pop-up museum

Try this hot chocolate bomb recipe

The most popular gifts this holiday season

KENS 5 Weather updates

Snow days, virtual opera: The office holiday party goes on

Poor quality sleep in 2020

Library snack packs for kids

New Year's Eve in Times Square goes virtual, honors frontline workers

SA hotels offering deals to locals to attract business

UT Health San Antonio receives its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Last weekend to participate in USPS Operation Santa

Holiday Activities | Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Go on the Holiday Lotería Scavenger Hunt

Holiday Hills Christmas Trees

Hanukkah 2020: Top questions about the 'Festival of Lights'

TIME Magazine narrows down list of four still in the running for "Person of the Year"

Texas boy saved from well after 6-hour rescue mission

LeBron James named TIME’s Athlete of the Year

Pan dulce at Panaderia Jimenez & Coffee Shop

You or someone you know looking for a job? These companies are hiring

Holiday lights by air? Helicopter tours of San Antonio taking off

These are the top toys on Amazon

Santa Live! offers kids an opportunity to safely visit with Santa amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

TIME selects first-ever 'Kid of the Year'

Nation's famous trees are ready for Christmas. Take a look!

Snow in San Antonio? Here's how the city is making it happen...kinda.

Kayaking gets extended on the River Walk until January 31, 2021

Happy World Trick Shot Day! MUST-SEE: San Antonio teen's viral trick shot

Here's how to donate to Bill's Elves

How a local group is helping downtown businesses survive | COMMERCE STREET PODCAST

Cyber Monday deals

New Selena series shows how family fueled rise of Queen of Tejano music

Holiday air travel: How to safely navigate San Antonio International Airport

Smoke BBQ serves upwards of 10,000 individually packaged meals for Thanksgiving

Drive-thru holiday lights around San Antoni o

The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas

Here's how COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in Texas

Atascosa Animal Control offering discounted adoption rates for veterans

How to be a more meaningful gift-giver

