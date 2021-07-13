Republican lawmakers calling for special session on juvenile crime crisis

HARTFORD — State Rep. Christie Carpino, R-Cromwell, is among three legislators who recently signed a petition to request a special session on the juvenile crime crisis. State Reps. Devin Carney, R-Old Lyme; and Irene Haines, R-East Haddam; also joined the call to action last week, according to a press release. The move comes after a New Britain man was struck and killed by a stolen vehicle operated by a repeat juvenile offender, as well as an incident in Glastonbury where shots were fired at a resident when she was confronting individuals attempting to steal her car, the news release said.