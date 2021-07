During the summer months and into the fall Connecticut is often impacted by severe weather including tornadoes, tropical storms and hurricanes with the potential to cause long-term power outages, the need for evacuation to a shelter and property damage. Older populations and individuals with disabilities may have different needs in times of severe weather. Now is the time to prepare yourself, family members and friends for these hazards by having a plan and ensuring you have an emergency kit in place to meet your specific needs.