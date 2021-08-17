Cancel
Maine State

Click here for the latest Maine weather forecast

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 1 hour ago

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered showers. high temperatures will make it to around 80°. Cloudy Thursday with temperatures near 80° again then rain from Fred moves in. Rain will be heavy in Southern Maine Thursday into Friday. We'll clear out eventually on Friday with high temperatures making it into the low 80s.

The weekend looks pretty good with sun & clouds Saturday and a few sprinkles possible. High temperatures will make it to around 80°. Sun & clouds again Sunday with high temperatures closer to 75°. Cooler Monday with more clouds.

Jess

