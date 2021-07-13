Reward offered to help track down murder suspect

Police are asking for help to solve the murder of a 22-year-old victim who called 911 as he struggled to stay alive. Officers found Troy Lee near a bus stop on the northwest side on June 28.

Crime Stoppers said it will pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to an arrest. Lee was found injured around 2 a.m. in the grass near the bus stop on Ingram Road and Callaghan Road in front of the Hilltop Oaks Apartments.

Investigators said they originally received a call for a shooting, but later said Lee was stabbed. He was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition. Police searched the area and were unable to find any shell casings or a knife.

He called 911 himself and when EMS arrived on scene he was unconscious, but breathing.

