Kootenai County, ID

Search continues for 45-year-old man who likely drowned in Coeur d'Alene River

By Kelley Collins
KREM2
KREM2
 17 days ago

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is continuing the search for a man they believe drowned while swimming on the Coeur d'Alene River on Saturday afternoon.

In a press release on Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office identified the man as 45-year-old Kevin L. Walker from Kellogg, Idaho.

When the Kootenai County Sheriff showed up to the Highway 3 and Kilarney Lake Road area, a woman reported that she and Walker were boating on the river.

At some point when they were boating, the keys fell into the water. They both made an effort to grab the keys by jumping into the water.

The woman said that at one point Walker started calling out for help. He was also not wearing a life jacket.

The woman had been wearing a life jacket and was able to make it to the shore safely. She then attempted to toss Walker her life jacket. He shortly after disappeared into the water.

When dive team members arrived, they searched for over an hour for Walker but were unsuccessful. Deputies from the Side Scan Sonar Team later responded trying to locate Walker as well, but were unsuccessful as well.

On Sunday, the search continued and some portions of the Coeur d'Alene River from Rose Lake to the Hwy 3 Bridge south of Kilarney Lake Road were closed to boating traffic.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.

