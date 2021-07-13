Former lifeguard on hike assists sinking kayaker

About 2 p.m. on July 4, Heidi Wood, a new resident of the area, was hiking on the Salishan Spit Trail where Siletz Bay enters the ocean. Wood noticed a kayaker too far out from shore. As the kayaker struggled about 100 yards off shore, Wood and her partner Steven Alkana followed him as strong currents quickly carried the kayaker into trouble south about a mile. They noticed he had two small oars instead of one large one.