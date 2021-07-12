AL 40 near Scottsboro will close for pipe replacement

If you're driving on AL 40 near Scottsboro this weekend, prepare to take a different route to your destination.

Weather permitting, the closure for pipe replacement on AL 40 between Alabama 35 and Jackson County 18 will begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 16 and last until 6 a.m. Monday, July, 19.

Detours around this emergency repair project are:

Eastbound traffic: Alabama 35 southbound to Alabama 71 northbound to Alabama 40.

Westbound traffic: Alabama 71 southbound to Alabama 35 northbound.

Commercial traffic must use official detour routes.

Message boards are posted to alert drivers to the upcoming closure, and you can check algotraffic.com for updates.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Huntsville Executive Airport and Scottsboro Municipal Airport are two of eight Alabama airports sharing more than $8.2 million dollars in FAA improvement grants.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced the funding, which was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for various airport improvements including infrastructure construction, safety advances, and equipment and land acquisition.

The eight recipients are:

Evergreen Regional Airport-Middleton Field, Evergreen, Alabama – $743,933 to rehabilitate a taxiway

H.L. (Sonny) Callahan Airport, Fairhope, Alabama – $150,000 to acquire land for development

Huntsville Executive Airport-Tom Sharp Jr. Field, Huntsville, Alabama – $1,786,598 to conduct an airport-related environmental study and rehabilitate a runway

Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile, Alabama – $4,844,123 to rehabilitate an apron

Robbins Field Airport, Oneonta, Alabama – $85,469 to conduct an airport related environmental study and improve drainage and erosion control

Scottsboro Municipal Airport-Word Field, Scottsboro, Alabama – $94,906 to acquire land for development

Shelby County Airport, Alabaster, Alabama – $401,186 to construct, modify, improve, and rehabilitate a hangar

Wetumpka Municipal Airport, Wetumpka, Alabama – $189,851 to mark, light, and remove an obstruction and acquire easement for approaches





Shelby said, "I am proud our state is receiving $8.29 million in FAA grant funding to advance airport infrastructure throughout Alabama. These grants are important investments in the safety, security, and growth of our local airports, which contribute to the state’s overall economic success. The improvements will support rural development and the quality of travel in Alabama. I look forward to their implementation and lasting benefits.”

The total dollar amount awarded is $8,296,066.