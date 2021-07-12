Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Marcos, TX

Police searching for man accused of aggravated assault at San Marcos hotel

Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 16 days ago

The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of aggravated assault after an incident at a hotel on Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a domestic violence incident at the Classic Inn at 921 N. Interstate 35 around 3:30 p.m. It began as a verbal argument and escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

A victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and has since been released.

Investigators said suspect Trine Pastrano, 49, fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. He was last seen wearing an orange polo, blue work pants and black shoes. Police say he has likely left San Marcos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eksys_0avpP3OY00

Pastrano faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to stop blocking people on Twitter, ending lawsuit over First Amendment

Rapper 'KTS Dre' shot outside Chicago jail, had around 64 bullet wounds

Tennis star Naomi Osaka's new Barbie is so popular, it's already on backorder

Comments / 0

KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Marcos, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy