Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday 7.14.21

By Theresa Bryant
KWQC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 PM Wednesday until 6 AM Thursday for Strong to Severe Storms. A cold front approaching the TV6 viewing area will bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms into the region during the evening and overnight hours Wednesday, with some storms possibly becoming strong to severe. The first round of storms should fire up by late evening, followed by additional showers and storms moving through overnight into Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a LEVEL 2/SLIGHT RISK to LEVEL 3/ENHANCED RISK for severe storms. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main threats followed by isolated hail and a tornado, or two. Be “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the period. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Heavy Rain#Tornado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy