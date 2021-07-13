CBS19 WEATHER: Breaks of sun between clouds today; isolated afternoon pop-up t'shower

Good Afternoon!! Our week kicked off with several inches of rain for Monday with storms in the forecast in a hit or miss fashion from morning tonight. Rainstorm chances will be more isolated today and going forward into our week. Temperatures will also work their back back towards seasonable norms for mid-July - hot and muggy at times.

TODAY:

A few stubborn clouds will be around today with breaks of sunshine between. Most of us are looking dry this morning but we do have the chance for a brief rain shower or thunderstorm especially as we move into the afternoon and more sunshine is offered, heating our temperatures up into the lower 90s. Today's breeze comes in from the Southwest so we won't have any break from the Summertime muggies.

TONIGHT :

Partly cloudy to clear skies across the region with air flowing in from the Southwest. Temperatures around average values for tonight, in the lower 70s. Overall, it should be a peaceful night with just enough dew for any overnight crickets and katydids to play a Summer song.

WEDNESDAY :

Our mid-week forecast has lower rain and storm chances with heat gradually building day by day. Drier, hotter air will lead to sunnier skies for midweek but be prepared in the case of an afternoon-driven pop-up rain shower to t'shower. Daytime temperatures begin to move from the lower 90s and flirt with the mid-90s and with the typical July humidity, that will bring heat index values into the upper 90s.

Connect with Colleen Campbell o n social media:

Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to the CBS19 Weather team? You can email news@cbs19.tv and visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

Keep up with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the FREE CBS19 mobile app:

Click here to download the iPhone app

to download the iPhone app Click he to download the iPad app

to download the iPad app Click here to download the Android app

Make it a great day, East Texas. And don't worry, we've got you covered!