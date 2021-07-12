TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi carrying lumber overturns on US 79 near Palestine
A semi hauling lumber has overturned on a busy East Texas highway.
According to the Teas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the crash occurred on US 79, about two miles north of Palestine, near County Road 367.
The southbound lane of traffic is closed and crews are currently directing traffic.
Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.
