Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine, TX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi carrying lumber overturns on US 79 near Palestine

Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkYWf_0avpOYJx00

A semi hauling lumber has overturned on a busy East Texas highway.

According to the Teas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the crash occurred on US 79, about two miles north of Palestine, near County Road 367.

The southbound lane of traffic is closed and crews are currently directing traffic.

Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Palestine, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Palestine, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumber#East Texas#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy