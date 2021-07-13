Cancel
Austin, TX

Austin Police Department responding to SWAT call near SH 71, Old Bee Caves Road

By Maeve Ashbrook
KVUE
KVUE
 11 days ago
The Austin Police Department is responding to a SWAT callout at the intersection State Highway 71 (SH 71) and Old Bee Caves Road.

APD received a call regarding a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon. The department said in a tweet that it is a “Gun Urgent” call.

There is a road closure near Old Bee Caves Road. Police are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

KVUE will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

