Austin Police Department responding to SWAT call near SH 71, Old Bee Caves Road

The Austin Police Department is responding to a SWAT callout at the intersection State Highway 71 (SH 71) and Old Bee Caves Road.

APD received a call regarding a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon. The department said in a tweet that it is a “Gun Urgent” call.

There is a road closure near Old Bee Caves Road. Police are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

KVUE will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'They will be arrested.' Gov. Abbott responds to Texas Democrats' flight to Washington, D.C.

Texas House votes to 'send for' Democrats who flew to Washington, D.C., arresting them if necessary

333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Travis County in 2021 were from fully vaccinated individuals