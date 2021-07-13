Delta flight from Atlanta canceled after threat made, police say

Atlanta Police say they responded to a report of a threat on an aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Sunday night.

It happened around 11:06 p.m. on Delta Air Lines flight 921 from Atlanta to Seattle.

"Due to the nature of the threat, the passengers deplaned on the airfield. The aircraft was thoroughly swept and cleared by APD’s canine EOD unit and passengers were rebooked for a flight to Seattle this morning," police said in a statement on Monday.

There were no arrests made and nothing suspicious was located, police said.

In a statement to 11Alive, Delta apologized to its customers. About 180 people were aboard the Boeing 737-900ER aircraft.

“We apologize to our customers on Delta flight 921 from Atlanta to Seattle on July 11 as the flight was cancelled due to additional pre-flight screening by authorities. While nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and customers, we thank our customers for their patience and understanding," the statement said.

"Delta teams have worked this morning to quickly re-accommodate customers to their final destinations. We are also reaching out to all customers whose travel has been delayed with a direct apology for the experience," the airline added.