Norfolk, Virginia Beach animal shelters offering discounts on adoptions

The Norfolk Animal Care Center is looking for families to adopt adult cats through "Purrricane Season."

The shelter is offering adoptions on some of their cats for $20 between July 10 and July 25. The standard adoption fee is $75, and that goes for cats, kittens, puppies and adult dogs.

The adoptable cats come dewormed, spayed, vaccinated and with microchips, so vets can help return your pet to you if it runs off.

The adoption discount goes for all cats one year or older.

You can look through the list on the city's website by clicking here.

July is the middle of kitten season, and while the little ones aren't included in the discount, there are plenty available for regular adoption.

The shelter is on Sabre Road. If you need more information abut cat adoptions, call 757-441-5505.

In Virginia Beach, there's a "FIRE SALE" on lots of animals.

Cats and exotic pets can be adopted for free through the week of July 11 - and dogs are available to be adopted for half the normal cost.

They have many of their adoptable pets online here.

The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is on Birdneck Road, and you can reach out to them about adoptions by calling 757-385-4444.