New Orleans, LA

Two teenagers shot on Poydras Street, New Orleans Police investigating

WWL
WWL
 15 days ago
New Orleans Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Poydras Street near Broad Avenue.

Police reported the shooting just after 7 p.m. on July 12.

According to NOPD, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were wounded in the shooting. Both male victims were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Anyone with information on this double shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. for the latest information.

