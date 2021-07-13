Two teenagers shot on Poydras Street, New Orleans Police investigating

New Orleans Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Poydras Street near Broad Avenue.

Police reported the shooting just after 7 p.m. on July 12.

According to NOPD, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were wounded in the shooting. Both male victims were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Anyone with information on this double shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

