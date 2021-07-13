What are California's new virus rules for public schools?

The California Department of Public Health has updated its coronavirus rules for public schools . The new rules apply recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with some modifications.

The state still requires everyone to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. But the state won't require everyone to physically distance.

Also, if students are exposed to the virus but don't have symptoms, they likely won't have to miss class time to quarantine. Vaccines are strongly encouraged, but not required. Students should eat lunch outside whenever possible. And schools should limit nonessential visitors who are not fully vaccinated.

For the full AP story, click HERE .

