Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

What are California's new virus rules for public schools?

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxRDl_0avpOGg700

The California Department of Public Health has updated its coronavirus rules for public schools . The new rules apply recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with some modifications.

The state still requires everyone to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. But the state won't require everyone to physically distance.

Also, if students are exposed to the virus but don't have symptoms, they likely won't have to miss class time to quarantine. Vaccines are strongly encouraged, but not required. Students should eat lunch outside whenever possible. And schools should limit nonessential visitors who are not fully vaccinated.

For the full AP story, click HERE .

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO:

Extended Interview: Dr. Mark Ghaly explains what's ahead for masking up in the classroom

Comments / 0

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Public Schools#New Rules#Ap#Cdc#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Posted by
Los Angeles Times

California’s new vaccination proof requirement: What you need to know

With COVID-19 surging in California, state officials are taking another big step aimed at slowing the spread. Those who work for the state of California, or in public or private healthcare settings, soon will be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. If they aren’t vaccinated, or decline to show such documentation, they’ll have to be tested for infection regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Public HealthFOX Carolina

McMaster responds to new CDC mask guidance proposal

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster has responded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask guidance proposal. The CDC updated their mask guidance for students and school staff Tuesday, urging them to wear a mask when they head back to school. Also, for people who are fully vaccinated, they say to still wear a mask where there are high transmission rates.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Jump in COVID-19 cases reported in Kern County

The spread of coronavirus within Kern County jumped significantly over the previous week, the Kern County Department of Public Health Services reported Tuesday. Following a week in which COVID-19 increased slightly, the virus has begun to spread at a more rapid pace, Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan told supervisors at Tuesday’s board meeting. If the Blueprint for a Safer Economy were still in place, the county would be placed in the red tier, which prohibited much social activity and strictly limited capacity at certain businesses.
Illinois StateCentral Illinois Proud

Illinois to align with new CDC recommendations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that it will adopt updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) masking recommendations to protect against COVID-19 and the Delta variant Tuesday. The CDC now recommends that everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings, in areas...
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

CDC expected to mandate masks for all K-12 school students, teachers, staff: Reports

Improvements to school ventilation systems and doubling down on disinfection and social distancing measures are not going to be enough. As schools across Pennsylvania and the country gear up for the return of students, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday is expected to issue recommendations that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy