Police: Speed enforcement mobilization begins in Fayetteville on July 12

A new traffic mobilization begins on Monday (July 12) in Fayetteville to increase speed enforcement.

The Fayetteville Police Department warned the public of the mobilization saying, "Expect to see more traffic stops in town, and slow down to keep yourself and everyone else on the road safe."

Other law enforcement agencies in the area will also be participating in this speed enforcement mobilization, which will continue through July 18.

Speeding is usually defined as driving in excess of the posted speed limit or driving too fast for conditions.

Fayetteville Police say it can have dangerous consequences, including:

Reducing a driver’s ability to negotiate curves or maneuver around obstacles in the roadway

Extending the distance traveled before a vehicle can stop

Increasing the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a hazard;

Increasing the risk of crashes and injuries because other vehicles and pedestrians may not be able to judge distance correctly

