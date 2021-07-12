Cancel
Politics

City Council to vote on new Beaverdale Fareway store design Monday following denial of site plan

We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 18 days ago

The Des Moines City Council will decide on Monday whether or not to approve a new site plan for a Fareway Meat Market in the Beaverdale neighborhood after the City Planning and Zoning Commission denied the grocery chain's request last month.

According to an item on the agenda for Monday's meeting , the commission voted 7-3 on June 3 to deny the request from Fareway to redevelop the 7,759-square foot building near Beaver and Urbandale Avenues.

The grocery store chain "timely appealed" to the City Council with alternative site plans. The City Council then set the appeal hearing for July 12 at 8 a.m. in the Council Chambers.

On June 8, Fareway met with City staff to discuss the following recommendations to make the design better:

  1. City staff recommends a portion of the spandrel glass be removed to give the building a "Beaverdale" look.
  2. City staff recommends the NE corner of the building be modified to add transparent windows to urbanize and focalize this corner of the building.
  3. City staff recommends adding a fully functional entrance/exit into the building from Beaver or Urbandale Avenue.

Here's a look at the first design:

A letter from the Beaverdale Neighborhood Association Board of Directors also made it a point to request a "prominent pedestrian point of access on either Beaver Avenue or at the Corner of Beaver and Urbandale Avenues."

That letter is included in the document below, which details the entire appeal process along with the proposed designs of the Fareway Meat Market.

Des Moines, IA
