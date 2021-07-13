Cancel
Gov. Newsom denied from having party affiliation on recall ballot

ABC10
ABC10
 15 days ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not be allowed to have the Democratic Party affiliation next to his name on the upcoming gubernatorial recall election in September.

On Monday, Judge James P. Arguelles - in the overview of his decision - wrote that the governor "failed timely to designate his party preference for inclusion on the recall ballot."

Newsom's attorney made the mistake in 2020 on some paperwork related to the recall and left off the party preference. Newsom appealed to the Secretary of State's office to fix his attorney's paperwork error and have his party affiliation listed next to his name, calling the incident an "inadvertent but good faith mistake" on the part of his attorney.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber ultimately rejected the request and Newsom then filed suit.

California Recall Fast Facts

As of July 12, 60 candidates have filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia , and there is still time for more candidates to throw their hat into the ring. The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election is Friday, July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

