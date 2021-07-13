Cancel
York, PA

York man arrested in connection to murder of 44-year-old Adams County woman on July 7

FOX 43
FOX 43
 11 days ago
Update, July 13 (4 p.m.): York City Police have made an arrest in the case.

Kiamboo Dearing, 27, of York, was arrested after an interview with police in which he allegedly admitted to participating in the events leading to the death of Melissa Duffy.

Dearing was transported to Central Booking where he will be arraigned on his charges of criminal homicide.

Previously

The death of an Adams County woman found in York City has been ruled a homicide by authorities.

Melissa Duffy, 44, was found outside in an area on the 300 block of Rose Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The autopsy revealed Duffy, of the 700 block of Edgegrove Road, Conewago Township, died from blunt force trauma to the head with or without asphyxia.

York City Police and York County Detectives are investigating this homicide.

