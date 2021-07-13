Downpours heading inland Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons

THIS WEEK: Summertime and the living is easy! A classic pattern has set up with high pressure centered offshore the Carolina coastline. The breeze will blow from the southeast Tuesday and Wednesday, and more from the east by Thursday. This will call for storms to be focused mainly inland each afternoon with the heaviest rain west of Highway 301 into the evening hours. Highs will average near 90-degrees, but with dew points in the 70s it'll feel more like the middle to upper 90s. By Thursday and Friday, conditions look to be a bit drier.

Remember to stay hydrated and to wear sunscreen if you are spending time outside this week! Burn time is only about 20 minutes.

TROPICS: There is no tropical development expected within the next 5 days. In fact, long-range computer models hint at a quiet Atlantic basin for the next 10 days. As we head deeper into the Atlantic hurricane season, we'll want to watch hot spots like the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone for waves to move off the western coast of Africa. There is currently a swath of Saharan Dust across the Atlantic, which can help to hinder thunderstorm development.

Looking even farther into the season, the Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Watch with La Niña potentially emerging during September through November. La Niña can help make atmospheric conditions more conducive for tropical cyclones to form the Atlantic, and less conducive in the Eastern Pacific. If 2021 is any indicator so far of what lies ahead this season, it could continue to be an active year. As of the beginning of July, there have been fived named storms breaking the previous record set just last year. In August, the Climate Prediction Center will issue an updated hurricane outlook.

RIP CURRENTS: It's always a good idea to talk to the lifeguards and only go out where they can see you. The risk of rip currents always exists, especially around jetties and piers. Have fun, yet play it safe.