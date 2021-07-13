Cancel
Mineola, TX

Man accused of sexually assaulting girl at East Texas camp in 2015 indicted

A Mineola man accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a camp in Van six years ago and arrested earlier this year due to DNA evidence was indicted last month.

Caylon James Whittington, 29, was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sex offense after DNA technology pointed to him as a suspect in the case of someone inappropriately touching a girl while she slept at Sky Ranch Camp near Van in March 2015.

Whittington was booked into the Smith County Jail on April 19 this year, and a Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment on June 17. He has remained in the Smith County Jail since his arrest on a $250,000 bond.

Read the full story from our newspaper the Tyler Morning Telegraph .

