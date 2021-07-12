Fire crews stop spread of vegetation fire in Valley Center

A vegetation fire was reported in Valley Center Monday afternoon. According to Cal Fire San Diego, the #GabrielFire started near San Gabriel Way, east of Couser Canyon Rd. in Valley Center.

The fire was burning at a slow rate of speed and had burned three acres before Cal Fire reported that the forward rate had been stopped after it had destroyed an outbuilding and RV.

Firefighting crews will remain on scene Monday afternoon for several hours to continue containment efforts.

North County Fire tweeted that they are also supporting the Valley Center Fire District with fighting the fire.