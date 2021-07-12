Cancel
Kilgore, TX

Bicyclist dies after being struck by semi in Kilgore

Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpF0M_0avpN8jl00

A bicyclist was struck and killed on Highway 42 near the Brookshire’s private entrance in Kilgore Monday morning.

According to the Kilgore police Department, the bicyclist had entered the roadway while the semi was traveling south.

Citizens and an off-duty paramedic were giving first aid until first responders arrived.

The male bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The identification of the man has not been released until next of kin has been notified.

Public Service Announcement- At approximately 10:20 a.m. KPD received 911 calls in reference to an accident on Hwy. 42...

Posted by Kilgore Police Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

