Madera County, CA

Hot, dry weather hampers efforts to extinguish River Fire in Madera, Mariposa counties | Evacuations, road closures, updates

ABC10
ABC10
 13 days ago

Fire crews battled through the night against the so-called River Fire burning in Madera and Mariposa Counties.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office , the fire remains burning in the area of Road 800 and Road 812. Evacuation orders in Mariposa County were reduced to warnings Monday night.

Cal Fire said the low humidity, tree torching wind driven runs and spot fires continue to challenge firefighters as they try to reinforce control lines.

600 structures are threatened and four structures have been destroyed along with four outbuildings.

The River Fire remains at 9,000 acres burned and is still 10% contained, according to the latest figures from Cal Fire .

The following evacuation orders, warnings, and road closures are still in effect:

Mandatory Evacuations

Madera County:

  • Road 800
  • Road 810
  • Road 812
  • Road 600
  • Apache Road to 612 both sides
  • Road 600 between Apache Ranch and Blazing Saddle Trail and JWP Ranch Road

Evacuation Warnings

Madera County:

  • Road 600
  • Road 612
  • Road 415

Mariposa County:

  • Indian Peak at Usona to Road 800
  • Oak Grove Road at Oak Grove School Road to Road 800
  • Stumpfield from Leonard to Madera County Line

Red Cross:

  • New Life Christian Fellowship Church 5089 Cole Rd. Mariposa, CA

Road Closures

Madera County:

  • Road 613 at Road 800
  • Road 600 at Road 619
  • Road 600 at Road 612

Mariposa County:

  • Oak Grove Road at Oak Grove School Road

Animal Evacuations information

  • Madera County – 559-675-7769
  • Mariposa County – 209-966-3615

Wildfire Maps

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a buildin g in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

WATCH: What you need to know to prepare, stay safe for wildfires

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

Read more: Are you wildfire ready? Here's what to do to prepare for fire season.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
