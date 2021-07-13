Cancel
MLB

Bud Black excited to join NL All-Star coaching staff

By Jacob Tobey
9NEWS
9NEWS
 14 days ago

Bud Black gets the call again.

The Colorado Rockies manager received a personal invitation once more from his colleague, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, to be part of his All-Star coaching staff.

Roberts is managing the National League team in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on Tuesday night.

"He's a good friend of mine, a mentor. I wouldn't be here without him," Roberts said. "He accepted and I'm happy for him."

Ahead of the Home Run Derby on Monday afternoon, Black said: "I think, for me, I'm proud to be a Rockie and live here in Denver. I hop people see how great of a city this is."

RELATED: Vinny Castilla has big day in Futures/Celebrity All Star twinbill

RELATED: Former Grandview star Kevin Gausman excited about return to Colorado for All-Star Game

RELATED: Negro Leagues Baseball Museum makes mark in Denver

