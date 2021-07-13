Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Saharan dust in Central Texas: Local impacts, benefits and how it got here

Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 11 days ago

This time of the year, it's pretty typical that we hear about dust in the atmosphere making its way to the U.S. from the west coast of Africa.

But how does it travel over 4,700 miles to make its way to Central Texas? Let's break it down.

You see, we're already tracking dust moving into Texas off the Gulf of Mexico. Here's how it forms: We have dry conditions in northern Africa. These dust storms start to flare up and then winds – the trade winds – take them across the Atlantic thousands of miles.

Now, there are some benefits from it traveling over the Atlantic. For example, it actually helps to put a lull in tropical activity so we're not tracking as many tropical developments, such as storms, depressions or hurricanes. Tropical systems thrive off of moist air and require convection to form and grow. Saharan air and dust help inhibit those factors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UByb_0avpMp3m00

Notice that once it arrives, though, it does have some local impacts. You have probably noticed hazy conditions in the sky causing "moderate" air quality. So, if you are sensitive or have respiratory complications, make sure you factor that into your upcoming outdoor plans.

But the dust does have some benefits as well, such as enhanced sunrises and sunsets. That's when we have those bright colors from how sunlight interacts with the dust in the atmosphere.

Nutrients for our soil also get carried in the dust that comes all the way from Africa. That dust includes nutrients like phosphorous and iron that actually help soil and marine life.

So, when we talk about dust, it's not all bad.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'They will be arrested.' Gov. Abbott responds to Texas Democrats' flight to Washington, D.C.

One dead in northwest Austin shooting; two others injured

Williamson County moves into 'Orange' COVID-19 phase, indicating high community spread

The two states facing the largest COVID-19 surge both border Texas

Comments / 0

KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Orange, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Dust Storms#Africa#Saharan Dust#Hurricanes#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKBTX.com

Saharan dust: a rain of fertilizer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The latest round of Saharan dust has created a dull, gray haze over the Brazos Valley’s sky once again. While this dust creates unique sunrise and sunsets to enjoy, it does have some harmful impacts to health for certain, sensitive respiratory groups. The TCEQ listed the air quality as “moderate” across much of Texas and all of the Brazos Valley Saturday.
EnvironmentFox News

Expanding Western drought sets 122-year record: scientists

A devasting drought has spread virtually throughout the entire western U.S., setting a 122-year record, scientists say. Almost 90 percent of the the region is now considered to be in drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor – a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the...
EnvironmentMother Jones

Another Dangerous “Heat Dome” Is About to Descend on the US

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk. The most extensive heatwave of a scorching summer is set to descend upon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy