I May Destroy You, Lovecraft Country Lead 2021 Primetime Emmy Nominations

The past few weeks have been pretty tumultuous for fans of HBO's Lovecraft Country, the genre-bending TV series that debuted to a lot of acclaim last summer. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that HBO would not be renewing the series for a second season, with the exact circumstances surrounding the decision being unclear, as series creator and showrunner Misha Green has hinted on social media that there were plans in place for a continuation. News of the cancellation upset fans of the series, and made the recent news that Season 1 of the series earned eighteen Emmy nominations particularly bittersweet. On Tuesday, Green reacted to the nominations on social media by posting another tease for the now-cancelled second season — the table of contents for the show bible.