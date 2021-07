A Grand Saline man has died after a single vehicle accident in Van Zandt County.

According to a preliminary crash report, 22-year-old Michael Lee Loughman was traveling north on FM 17 when he lost control on the wet roadway.

The vehicle skid into the east ditch and struck a concrete culvert and overturned.

Loughman was pronounced at the scene.

