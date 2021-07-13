Plane crashes into house in Monterey

A plane crashed into a house in Monterey on Tuesday morning.

The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District tweeted about the crash at around 11 a.m. The crash happened off of Highway 68 in the Monterra Ranch neighborhood.

Cal Fire, the City of Monterey Fire Department, and other agencies are assisting Monterey County Regional Fire with the crash.

Monterey County Regional Fire said that fire resources are working on the structure fire at the house and three more fire engines were requested to help extinguish the fire that spread into the brush nearby.

Monterey County Regional Fire District spokeswoman Dorothy Priolo says the crash started a fire in the house that spread to nearby wildland. It is not yet known if people were inside the home or how many people were on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a preliminary report that the twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into a residential area after departing from the Monterey Regional Airport in Monterey, California, at 10:40 a.m. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

