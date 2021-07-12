Arkansas sees over 2,000 new virus cases since Friday

Gov. Hutchinson announced the state had recorded 2,013 new COVID-19 cases— the highest the state has seen Saturday, Sunday, Monday case rise since February 8th.

The spike comes as the Delta variant causes numbers to reach pre-vaccine rollout numbers.

In addition to the 2,013 new positive cases, there are 7 new deaths from the virus in Arkansas as a total of 565 people are in the hospital with COVID-19; with 94 of those on ventilators.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 357,473 ( +2,013 change from Saturday, Sunday, Monday )

) Total active cases: 7,255 ( +650 )

) Total deaths: 5,948 ( +4 )

) Hospitalized: 565 ( +68 )

) On ventilators: 94 ( + 13 )

) Arkansans fully vaccinated: 1,010,559 ( +2,014 )

Monday, July 12

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,013 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state along with 7 deaths.

"Our hospitalizations increased by 68 over the weekend, but the COVID-19 vaccines remain effective against the Delta Variant and keep people out of the hospital," Gov. Hutchinson said in a tweet.

Friday, July 9

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,155 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state along with 4 deaths.

Only 39% of Arkansans that are 12 and older have received the vaccine. The national average rate is more than 50%.

Thursday, July 8

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,210 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Of the nearly 1,000 people that have died from COVID since mid-January in Arkansas, 99% of them were not vaccinated. Plus, most of the active cases are of people who are not fully immunized.

A sentiment shared by Gov. Asa Hutchinson is that there are not enough people getting vaccinated during this crucial time.

"Statistics and science tell a story as to what needs to be done and that means we need to keep pushing the vaccinations because that's the safest and quickest way out of this," said Governor Hutchinson.

Wednesday, July 7

"Today’s report shows the highest number of new cases in months, and hospitalizations continue to increase," Hutchinson said on Wednesday.

"I’m looking forward to the first Community COVID Conversation tomorrow at 6pm in Cabot with more communities in the coming weeks."