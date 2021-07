Daniel Noel from Activision has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the upcoming Season 4 content for the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone games. Season Four Reloaded of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be officially available in a few days time from July 15th 2021 onwards and will include new content for the PlayStation exclusive Onslaught mode, new items and events in Warzone. Check out the Season 4 trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new content.