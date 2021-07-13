Cancel
Westminster, CO

Westminster police chief on leave following 'workplace environment' concerns, city says

9NEWS
9NEWS
 14 days ago

The Westminster police chief is on leave following concerns that were raised over the department's "workplace environment," according to a release from the city .

Chief Tim Carlson in on paid leave as of Monday, the release says.

The City of Westminster said they were "made aware of concerns raised by Westminster Police Department staff related to the police department’s workplace environment." No other details about the specifics of those concerns were released.

A third-party consultant will partner with the city's human resources department to conduct a review of the department, according to the city.

While Carlson is on leave, Deputy Police Chief Norm Haubert will serve as the acting chief, the city said.

