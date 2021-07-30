Latest Idaho COVID-19 and vaccine data: Interactive graphs tracking the pandemic

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic , Idaho is slowly beginning to recover from its effects.

Idaho's COVID-19 positivity rate on July 27 was the highest it has been since February ( 5.7% ) as state and local health officials urge more Idahoans to get vaccinated.

KTVB has closely tracked a variety of data to follow statewide patterns of new COVID-19 case counts, deaths, vaccines administered and more. Keep scrolling to see those interactive graphs displaying Idaho's declining COVID-19 case trend.

This story also contains the most recent information about vaccine rollout and daily updates regarding COVID-19 and the state’s recovery. We update this data every weekday after 5 p.m.

All Idahoans age 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration has only authorized use of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized for Idahoans 18 and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on May 14, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Since the start of the pandemic:

2,197 deaths

160,324 confirmed cases (200,484 confirmed and probable cases)

116,679 recovered (estimated)

751,712 people have received a vaccine

Latest Idaho vaccine data

See total vaccines administered and the daily update

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) Director Dave Jeppesen announced on April 27 that Idaho residency or working in Idaho would no longer be required to be vaccinated in Idaho.

Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows that more than 45% of all Idahoans are fully vaccinated. Health officials are working to decrease vaccine hesitancy and get as many Idahoans vaccinated as possible.

If you want to make an appointment with a healthcare provider to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Gov. Brad Little's office announced on July 27 that the governor does not have any plans to issue new guidance around mask use as the state's positivity rate increases. However, Little plans to closely monitor hospitalizations and case rates.

Marrisa Morrison-Hyer, the press secretary for the state of Idaho, issued the following statement on safety guidance:

Governor Little continues to urge Idahoans to consider CDC guidance on the use of masks and continues to encourage Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine to protect lives and the economy.

Idaho vaccine data as of

Friday, July 30

Total vaccine doses administered: 1,387,985

Idahoans with one dose of vaccine: 59,923

Fully-vaccinated Idahoans: 691,789

Percentage of eligible Idaho population to receive at least one dose: 49.8 %

Percentage of eligible Idaho population to receive final dose: 45.8%

Note: ”Fully vaccinated” includes people who have received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

Timeline of COVID-19 and vaccines in Idaho:

Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).

"Probable" cases are people who have received a positive antigen test but not a lab PCR test, or people showing symptoms who had close contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, such as a member of the same household.

Idaho COVID-19 daily updates and trends

See a summary of new COVID-19 cases reported each day

We will update this section daily with a summary of the latest COVID-19 data reported in Idaho each day. Anything over a week old will be removed.

Friday, July 30

529 total new cases: 427 new confirmed, 102 new probable

2 new deaths reported

170 hospitalized with COVID-19 (Highest since early April)

49 in ICU (Highest number since January)

Thursday, July 29

439 total new cases; 353 confirmed, 86 probable

5 new deaths

Statewide PCR percent positivity increased sharply to 8% from last week's 5.6%, the state's highest percent positivity since the week ending January 23.

Ada County's PCR is now 6.8%, up from 5.0%

Canyon County's PCR is now 7.2%, up from 6.1%

Wednesday, July 28

318 total new cases; 269 confirmed, 89 probable

1 new death

150 hospitalized with COVID-19 (Highest since mid-April)

49 in ICU (Highest number since January)

Tuesday, July 27

318 total new cases

1 new death

2-week average for new daily cases is now back above 200 for the first time since the beginning of May

Masks now required to be worn indoors in Boise city facilities

Monday, July 26

373 total new cases

5 new deaths reported

136 hospitalized with COVID-19 (43 in ICU)

The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) and local health experts provide a state COVID-19 update every two weeks on Tuesday. The next one is scheduled for July 20.

Note: IDHW will not hold a press briefing during the week of Independence Day.

Tuesday, July 20 COVID-19 briefing

The director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare told reporters Tuesday that the state's COVID-19 numbers have taken a turn for the worse.

"The key COVID-19 items we watch closely are now headed in the wrong direction," Dave Jeppesen said.

The number of cases being reported each day has begun to rise in the Gem State. Jeppesen says the statewide 7-day moving average in cases per 100,000 has risen from a low of 3.3 on July 5 to 8.2 on Monday. COVID-19 testing positivity has increased from a low of 2.8% four weeks ago to 4.3% recently.

Another alarming trend is the number of cases in Idaho long-term care facilities where active COVID cases went from a low of 14 a few weeks ago to 21 today.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has been increasing since July 1 and the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has doubled in that same time period.

"These trends are very concerning, particularly as we look forward to the fall with the return of the flu season and more people returning to indoor activities," Jeppesen said. "The vast, vast majority of people coming down with COVID-19 are being admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated."

Watch: Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare biweekly COVID-19 briefing

Timeline: New Idaho daily cases reported over the last two weeks

Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).

This graph is updated on weekdays.

Timeline: Trend in newly reported cases over a 14-day period

Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).

This graph is updated on weekdays.

Year-to-year comparison of new daily cases since the first case reported in Idaho:

Interactive COVID-19 map, timelines

County-by-county map plus more COVID case and death timelines

Map of Idaho confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, deaths, and variant cases by county:

You can hover over each county to see its latest numbers.

Timeline of total COVID-19 related deaths in Idaho:

Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).

Timeline of total number of COVID-19 cases in Idaho and new cases reported:

Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho

Where to schedule an appointment or walk-in for a vaccine

Numerous providers throughout the state of Idaho are administering the COVID-19 vaccine. As demand for the vaccine has declined in recent months, many facilities have begun offering walk-in vaccination appointments.

Here’s what you need to do to get your vaccine:

Saint Alphonsus

You can schedule a vaccine appointment at Saint Alphonsus by clicking here , but walk-in appointments are generally available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for a full schedule of Saint Alphonsus’ vaccine clinic.

Saint Alphonsus will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to three additional communities-Kuna, Caldwell and Horseshoe Bend- in June and July. Using a Mobile Vaccine Unit (MVU) provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the vaccination clinics will begin on June 21.

The MVU will also return Weiser to administer booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Patients interested in getting their first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be able to schedule appointments at other Saint Alphonsus locations for their second vaccine.

Appointments are not required to attend the clinics, and the vaccine is available at no cost. Optional pre-registration is available here.

Here is the upcoming schedule for Saint Alphonsus vaccination clinics:

Weiser, June 14-19 at Memorial Park Gray Avenue

Monday-Friday: 4-8 p.m.

Saturday: 12-4 p.m.

Kuna, June 21-26 at Bernie Fisher Park (201 W. Main Street)

Monday-Friday: 4-8 p.m.

Saturday: 12-4 p.m.

MVU will return for booster shots July 12-17

Caldwell, June 28-July 1 at Whittenberger Park (420 W. Chicago)

Monday-Thursday: 4-8 p.m.

MVU will return for booster shots July 19-22

Horseshoe Bend, July 6-10 at Horseshoe Bend High School (398 School Road)

Tuesday-Saturday: 4-6 p.m.

MVU will return for booster shots July 27-31

Patients who are unable to leave home and travel to the mobile clinic in these communities can request a home visit by (208) 367-4482 and selecting Option 5. Home appointments are also available for healthcare providers or family caregivers who are not able to leave to get their vaccines.

Vaccines are provided at no cost to the patients. Medical insurance cards are accepted for patients with insurance.

In Idaho, minors need a parent's or guardian's signed consent to receive the vaccine. Consent forms in English and Spanish can be found here.

St. Luke's

Walk-ins are accepted at most of St. Luke’s designated COVID-19 vaccine sites, but appointments can still be made through myChart or by calling (208) 381-9500.

Idahoans 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine at St. Lukes, but parental consent is required for patients under the age of 18.

Learn more here.

Primary Health

Primary Health is now vaccinating all individuals age 12 and older on a walk-in basis.

For patients age 12-17, Pfizer is the only vaccine available.

All Primary Health locations are offering the Pfizer vaccine, but only certain locations are offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. To find a clinic near you, click here.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine, but only certain vaccines are carried at each pharmacy.

To make an appointment and learn more about vaccine availability, click here.

Note: The Rite Aid website may ask you to confirm your date of birth to assume you are eligible. If you are under the age of 18, you may need parental assistance.

Walgreens

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Idaho and Oregon:

Sign in to your Walgreens.com account, create a new account or schedule an appointment as a guest. You must complete the process as a guest if you’re scheduling an appointment on behalf of someone else. A parent or legal guardian must complete registration for minors under the age of 13, as our sites are not intended for minors under the age of 13. Account creation is subject to age restriction. Complete a quick eligibility screening. If you’re eligible, we’ll look for available COVID-19 vaccination appointments based on your age and location.

To schedule an appointment online, click here.

To schedule an appointment by phone, call your local pharmacy or 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733).

Walmart

Walmart pharmacies announced in early May that walk-up immunizations are now available at all 27 of its pharmacies in Idaho . To schedule an appointment, click here.

Terminology

Definitions of key words used to track Idaho COVID trends

" Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available." "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.

refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive. "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.

refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms. "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.

refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates. "Breakthrough cases" refer to the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases identified in a fully vaccinated individual.

