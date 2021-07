The weekend is closing in, and a new report from Variety has some insight into how much money this weekend's high-profile movies are expected to bring in at the box office. Marvel's Black Widow is expected to repeat at the No. 1 movie in the US, with projections saying it will make $24-$28 million for its second weekend, compared to $80 million for its opening weekend. A drop-off is of course expected, as big movies like Black Widow are historically known to be front-loaded when it comes to box office performance. Black Widow is also available on Disney Plus with Premier Access; over its first weekend, it made $60 million there globally.