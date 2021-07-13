Jess the Mastodon comes to life

The project provides show space inside and outside of Zidell family's Barge Building property at South Waterfront.Ships and barges are not rolling off the property anymore, but dance and opera and theater will be filling the air on prime real estate at South Waterfront on the Willamette River in the next couple of months. More Zidell family land has been turned into performance space, as an outdoor arts series opens at the new Old Moody Stages this week. There is a stage inside the old Barge Building and there is a stage just outside the east entrance of the huge...