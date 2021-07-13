Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Jess the Mastodon comes to life

By Mike Stocker, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 11 days ago

Jim Hammond, Puppet Master and Designer/Executive Producer of Puppet Network works on a 12 feet long by 9 feet high by 6 feet wide puppet named Jess The Mastodon at the puppet network pop-up studio in Ft. Lauderdale Florida on Tuesday, June 13, 2021. Three puppeteers operate the puppet plus a voice actor manipulates the trunk for the world premiere Heckscher Theatre for Families production of “The Impracticality of Modern-Day Mastodons,” by Rachel Teagle, presented by Theatre Lab the professional resident theatre company at Florida Atlantic University. Tickets go on sale August 1st for the production that starts September 4th with multiple run dates at the University Theatre on the FAU Boca Raton Campus. To purchase tickets contact fauboxoffice@fau.edu or 561-297-6124 M-F 10am-6pm.

Comments / 0

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hammond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edu#Theatre Lab#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Florida Atlantic University
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Old Moody Stages comes to life

The project provides show space inside and outside of Zidell family's Barge Building property at South Waterfront.Ships and barges are not rolling off the property anymore, but dance and opera and theater will be filling the air on prime real estate at South Waterfront on the Willamette River in the next couple of months. More Zidell family land has been turned into performance space, as an outdoor arts series opens at the new Old Moody Stages this week. There is a stage inside the old Barge Building and there is a stage just outside the east entrance of the huge...
Religionepcan.com

History of the Bible comes to life in new video series

Have you ever wondered how the Bible was translated and assembled? Then make plans now to tune in online for a special teaching series, “History of the Bible,” from Pastor John Bornschein of Calvary Fellowship Fountain Valley. These 20- to 30-minute videos will be posted each Thursday at 6:30 p.m....
Iowa StatePosted by
KIIK 104.9

The Life and Music of George Michael is Coming to Iowa

Fans of George Michael will love this new concert experience coming to Iowa. A new immersive concert-style show chronicling George Michael's journey with music and his fans is set to play the Paramount Theatre, Cedar Rapids on Friday, March 4, 2022. The Life and Music of George Michael captures the...
Georgia Statewabe.org

Heavy Metal Band Mastodon Plays an Acoustic Set at the Georgia Aquarium

Senior Producer Kim Drobes speaks with Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher about the band’s upcoming acoustic show at the Georgia Aquarium. Plus, we’ll listen back to a conversation with the director and cast members of the film “Second Samuel”, including the wonderful Atlanta-based actor, Bethany Anne Lind. It’s a sweet story, very funny, but also takes on serious subjects – racial injustice, special needs, and gender expression.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

LeToya Luckett Discusses Divorce from Tommicus Walker

Things didn’t work out for LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker. LeToya Luckett was very open about her personal life and marriage on “Friends & Family Hustle.” She and Tommicus Walker had many ups and downs. However, things got really rough after Tommi’s mother passed away from cancer. He struggled to process it all, and at times, LeToya felt as if he would just lash out at her. And this wasn’t easy for her because she was also grieving.
enstarz.com

Raymond Cavaleri Dead at 74: How did the 'Dennis The Menace' Child Actor Die?

Raymond Cavaleri, a former child actor who later became a talent agent, died at the age of 74. According to Deadline, Cavaleri died on July 19 in West Hills, California. His passing was announced by his son, Damian, to the outlet. Damian Cavaleri noted that his father died peacefully surrounded...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Hello Magazine

Gavin Rossdale sparks major reaction with photo of youngest son Apollo

Gwen Stefani may have kickstarted a new phase in her life after marrying Blake Shelton but her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, is still very much a part of their children's lives. The Bush frontman took to Instagram with a new photo alongside their youngest son, Apollo, six, and fans were in disbelief over how alike they look.
MusicHello Magazine

Shania Twain turns heads in all-gold metallic outfit

Shania Twain is not one to shy away from eye-grabbing outfits – and we love her for it. The country superstar turned heads once again on Thursday in a promo shot for her Home Now radio show on Apple Music. Posting on her Instagram Stories, Shania looked gorgeous as she...
CelebritiesPopculture

Mike Mitchell, 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator' Actor, Dead at 65

Actor Mike Mitchell passed away on Friday, his family revealed to reporters. According to Deadline, Mitchell passed away in Turkey on a boat, but other details are scarce. He was 65 years old. Mitchell started his career as a pro bodybuilder and even won the Mr. Universe title. He also...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
People

Amanda Kloots Says She's 'Dating Again' 1 Year After Husband Nick Cordero's COVID Death

Amanda Kloots is getting candid about her dating life. The co-host of The Talk, 39, revealed during Friday's episode that she had recently begun "dating again" about a year after her husband Nick Cordero died due to complications from COVID-19. Kloots didn't share many details, but admitted that putting herself back out there hasn't been easy.
ComicsComicBook

Rick and Morty's Planetina Comes to Life Through Bodypaint Cosplay

Rick and Morty's newest fan favorite addition in Season 5, Planetina, has now come to life through some awesome body paint cosplay! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is now at the cusp of its halfway point, and each episode so far has been dramatically different from one another. This was especially true for the series' third episode, "A Rickconvenient Mort," which has one of the most emotional endings for Morty in the series thus far. It was such a big deal that fans were definitely feeling for both he and Planetina by the end of it all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy