Development planned for Marble Falls will feature more than 2,000 homes

North Texas-based developer Centurion American Development Group is planning a major mixed-use project in Marble Falls.

The Thunder Rock development will be a 1,100-acre development located at the northwest corner of U.S. 281 and State Highway 71, near the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and just a few miles from downtown Marble Falls.

The development will feature 1,966 single-family residential homes, 924 multifamily units and 150 active adult units. It will also feature a 26-acre sports complex with four baseball fields, four soccer fields and a multipurpose field; a 10-acre recreational center; 204,000 square feet of commercial development; and linear parks and nature trails along Flatrock Creek.

According to a report from the Austin Business Journal , for the whole community, apartment rents will likely start at $1 per square foot and house prices will be in the $230,000 to $250,000 range.

The first phase of the development will include 171 40-foot-wide and 109 50-foot-wide single-family lots, with homes beginning in the $250,000 range. The first phase will also include the construction of two commercial tracts totaling about 30 acres, 43 acres of multifamily apartments and the sportsplex.

Residents of the development may enroll their children in Marble Falls ISD . The nearby schools are Colt Elementary School , Marble Falls Middle School and Marble Falls High School .

