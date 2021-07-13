Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Gets Graphics Settings In-Game On PC A Month After Launch
The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection on PC now offers the ability to change graphical options in-game, one month after the collection was released. PC players were upset at the "barebones" PC port of the collection of Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer's Edge because it lacked a number of features typically found in PC games, like the ability to change the resolution in-game.www.gamespot.com
