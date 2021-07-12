Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Grab some Suns-inspired drinks at Luana's Coffee and Beer in Phoenix

Posted by 
12 News
12 News
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkXJs_0avpLx9n00

Suns fans are still going to "Rally the Valley" despite Sunday night's tough loss to the Bucks. As we wait for Game 4 on Wednesday night, fans across the Valley look to show off their Suns pride in a variety of ways.

Even while drinking a cup of coffee!

Luana's Coffee and Beer in Phoenix has several Suns-inspired drinks and fun memorabilia for customers to enjoy. The latest draw is the play on the Milwaukee mascot featuring the three main superstars, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and CP3.

RELATED: Phoenix Suns Game 4 watch party to be held at Chase Field

The shop took to Instagram to share a picture of their latest creation.

Luana's is located at 3rd Avenue and McDowell and has a Suns-themed basketball court and opens daily at 7:30 a.m.

RELATED: Fans get Phoenix Suns tattoos as team fights for first championship

Be sure to check out the Phoenix staple next time you're looking for a cup of java.

How are you cheering on the Suns this week? Share your photos on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #BeOn12.

12 Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe !

Comments / 0

12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Luana S Coffee And Beer#Phoenix Suns Game 4#Chase Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAhypebeast.com

Devin Booker's Elite Car Collection Is Exposed in Latest Episode of 'Tagged'

The Phoenix Suns have been dominating this season’s Finals, with two games under their belt against the Milwaukee Bucks, and standing at the forefront of this 2-0 lead is shooting guard Devin “DBook” Booker. His agility and flurry of three-pointers resulted in 31 points in Game 2, as well as 27 points in Game 1. However, on the eve of Game 3, HYPEBEAST wanted to delve into Booker’s side passion, one off the court and devoid of a basketball altogether: cars.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Chris Paul Sends Message To Suns Fans

The Phoenix Suns made a miraculous run to the NBA Finals this past season in their first trip to the playoffs in over a decade. Praise has rightfully been given to head coach Monty Williams and rising young talents Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but a lot of the credit for the remarkable year goes to just one man: Chris Paul.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Secret LA

12 Places To Grab A Poolside Drink In LA This Summer

Soak up the sun with a chilled drink in hand. It’s only the beginning of June and next week southwest California will already see full summer weather with highs of 98 to 100 degrees. So your only defense (besides plastering on the sunscreen and hiding out in a cooling center) is to arm yourself with a refreshing beverage and positioning yourself close to a cold pool of water. While you could also head to one of these natural swimming holes , or a stunning SoCal beach , having a delicious cocktail delivered straight to your hand while you’re semi-submerged in a sparkling pool is truly just a means of survival.
NBA101 WIXX

Bucks even series with Phoenix Suns

(WNFL/LEARFIELD) – The Milwaukee Bucks evened their NBA Finals series with the Phoenix Suns at 2-2 with a 109-103 win over the Suns in Milwaukee last night. Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 40 points including a stretch in the fourth quarter where he scored 10 in a row. Bucks...
NBAPost-Crescent

Chris Tucker and Anthony Anderson take some good-natured shots at Milwaukee, beer-drinking after NBA Finals win

Comedians Chris Tucker and Anthony Anderson both took some gentle shots at Milwaukee on "Jimmy Kimmel Live! NBA Finals Game Night" before Tuesday's Game 6. Tucker — whose bit apparently was taped ahead of time, since he also was in Milwaukee for Game 6, when the Bucks ended their 50-year dry spell and won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns — said he was rooting for both teams in the finals, after his favorite team, the Atlanta Hawks, got eliminated by the Bucks.
Drinksliquor.com

The 9 Best Dark Beers to Drink in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. For years, decades, millenia even—okay, maybe not that long—the dark beer has been synonymous with the stout. You say, “I’m...
NBAABC 15 News

Let's talk about the Phoenix Suns fan counting his money during Giannis' Game 5 free throws

We need to talk about the Phoenix Suns fan who went viral for counting his $100 bills during Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw attempts. It's become a well-known tradition at this point in the playoffs that fans in road arenas will loudly count to ten while Giannis prepares to hit his shots from the free-throw stripe. That's how long players have to hit free throws, and Giannis has struggled with this in the past. He has even taken a couple of penalties for it during this playoff run.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Brandon Wang

Three Places to Grab a Drink in Soma

Soma has quickly risen as one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in San Francisco. Throughout the last few years there have been many new buildings being constructed as well as a huge increase in the number of residents. Many new startups have started to call Soma home which has helped draw even more people to this neighborhood. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the growth of Soma definitely slowed down. As the pandemic begins to slow down the areas around Soma are slowly being revitalized. Alongside the growth in population in Soma, there has also been a great change in the number of amazing restaurants found in the area. Due to its prime location downtown, there is always a crowd of day workers coming in and out of the neighborhood.
NBA247Sports

Ayton confident in Phoenix Suns' future

After the Phoenix Suns lost the NBA Finals, Deandre Ayton did not hide his disappointment, but also expressed confidence in the future. “The team emotion? Everybody's down,” Ayton said. “But individually this is just the beginning. As a young player like me and some of the guys on my team, we know what it takes now and that's all I'm going off of, to be honest.
Louisiana Statewgno.com

Louisiana brewery to release Raising Cane’s inspired beer

BROUSSARD, La (KLFY) — Parish Brewing announced on their Instagram that they’re releasing a Raising Cane’s lemonade-inspired IPA beer. It will be available in person and online starting Wednesday, July 28. Shipping and distribution to markets begins later this week and next week. The IPA runs $17 for a 4-pack...

Comments / 0

Community Policy