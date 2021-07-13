Cancel
High court order delays hearing in Yale student killing case

A  judge has delayed a review of the $20 million bond set for a man accused of killing a Yale graduate student as the state Supreme Court takes a look at the bail amount.

A bail hearing for Qinxuan Pan was scheduled for Tuesday in New Haven, but Judge Gerald Harmon pushed it back to July 28. The Supreme Court has ordered Judge Brian Fischer to explain by this Thursday why he set bail at $20 million.

Pan, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Kevin Jiang in New Haven on Feb. 6. He was on the run for three months before being caught by officials in Alabama.

He was eventually extradited back to Connecticut. Appearing before a judge.

An arrest warrant for Pan provided more details into the investigation. Pan knew Jiang's fiance after both attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Shell casings from a .45 caliber were recovered at the scene and a handful recovered near a North Haven hotel Pan had checked into, along with magazines and ammunition, though police said the gun was not forensically consistent with the shell casings at the scene.

Pan is currently being held on a $20 million bond that his attorney hopes to get reduced to $1 million dollars.

RELATED: Warrant for Qinxuan Pan, suspect in Yale graduate student's murder, offers new details

RELATED: Yale grad-student murder suspect Qinxuan Pan arraigned, held on $20M bond

*Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this article.

