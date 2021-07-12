Middle Fire burning northeast of Cave Creek tops 2,700 acres, 0% contained

Fire crews are currently fighting the Middle Fire burning 28 miles northeast of Cave Creek.

The lightning-caused fire has been burning since June 29, fire officials said.

The fire has burned more than 2,700 acres as of Monday.

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information.

RELATED: Arizona wildfire map: What's burning in the Grand Canyon State

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know on the fire:

How many acres has it burned?

The Middle Fire has burned 2,792 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday, fire officials said.

The Middle Fire is burning in rough, rugged terrain with minimal road access. Firefighters worked to find potential access routes and develop the best plan of action for containment.

The fire was mainly active on the east perimeter and burned primarily in grass and light brush on Friday. Very little activity was observed on the northwest side.

"Firefighters are giving special attention to those locations where critical natural, cultural, and physical assets may be threatened by the fire’s spread," a statement from fire officials said.

Are there any evacuations?

There are currently no evacuations scheduled at this time.

What roads or highways have been closed?

The Tonto National Forest has issued a temporary road and area closure for the Middle Fire .

The Tonto National Forest remains in Stage 2 Fire Restrictions until September 30 or until rescinded.

RELATED: Coconino, Kaibab, Tonto national forests reopen with fire restrictions

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not announced any plans to open shelters for possible evacuees at this time.

How can I help people affected by the fire?

We will add any information on how to help affected community members as info becomes available. Please check back for updates.

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here .





12 News on YouTube

Keep up with our wildfire coverage by subscribing to our 12 News YouTube channel.