For athletes who make it to the Olympics without a large corporate sponsor behind them like Nike or Tissot, the games are an expensive and nearly impossible journey, especially for athletes with children. Olympic track and field star Allyson Felix is looking to amend that issue with the help of one of her sponsors, Athleta, who recently added Simone Biles to its talent roster. According to Fast Company, Feliz, Athleta, and Billie Jean King’s Women’s Sports Foundation have teamed up to create a “$200,000 grant aimed at covering childcare costs for professional athletes competing during 2021.” The absence of a reliable childcare infrastructure in the United States is being put on display by a corporation’s attempt at a marketing band-aid, and with the world watching.