The flags will cover more than 20 acres of land on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Our nation’s capital will once again play host to a living memorial to people that died from coronavirus. For two weeks, beginning on September 17, more than 600,000 tiny white flags will be placed on the National Mall in remembrance of each person who died from the virus. The exhibition will be designed and created by D.C. artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, the same artist who created a similar display at RFK Stadium last fall.