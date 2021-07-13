South Windsor farm welcomes first baby reindeer in CT in 20 years

Welcome to the world, Rudy!

The Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor announced a new arrival Monday on their Facebook page.

Their reindeers Tuukka and Belle had a baby born on April 18th, a boy named Rudy!

Rudy is the first baby reindeer born in Connecticut in over 20 years, said the farm. Rudy was born small and workers had to help him nurse every two hours.

The farm said that normally have a 'secret project' each year, announced in September, but they just couldn't wait to share the news with the public.

The farm is inviting people to meet Rudy at an open house and food drive on July 11th.

The event will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dzen Tree Farm , located at 215 Barber Hill Road in South Windsor (look for the 15 foot tall wooden reindeer statue).

The farm asks visitors to bring non-perishable food or cash donation.

A special guest from the North Pole will also be stopping by for a visit!

In case you wanted to know, it's 172 days until Christmas.

