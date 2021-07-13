Former Arkansas Razorback Jake Bequette announces run for U.S. Senate

Former NFL player, Arkansas Razorback and Army veteran Jake Bequette announced his run for U.S. Senate on Monday, July 12.

Bequette made his announcement on Twitter with a video and link to his campaign website.

"I have lived my life with service and conservative values at the forefront. Now, I have a calling to do more. That is why I am running for the United States Senate," Bequette said on Twitter.

Baequette was born and raised in Little Rock, AR, according to his website, and not only played for the Arkansas Razorbacks, but also a Super Bowl XLIX champion with the New England Patriots.

He received his education at Little Rock Catholic High School and the University of Arkansas. During his four years as a Razorback, Jake excelled both in the classroom and on the football field as an All SEC defensive end and an Academic All American.

In January he launched The Arkansas Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to helping small businesses in Arkansas that have struggled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, The Arkansas Fund has raised over $100,000 and distributed 35 grants to aid small businesses statewide, according to the campaign website.

Three other Republicans have launched bids to unseat Sen. Boozman in next year's GOP primary, including Jan Morgan and Heath Loftis.

On the Democratic side, three challengers have declared for the race. That includes Jack Foster, Natalie James and Dan Whitfield.

Boozman has held the Senate seat since 2011 after serving in the House since 2001. In a statement, a campaign spokesperson said he is a "relentless, effective fighter" and looks forward to "sharing his strong, conservative record and continuing to serve the people of Arkansas."