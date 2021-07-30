ENTER THE SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE CONTEST HERE

Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s Summer of Giveaways Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility . Each promotion is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Washington, Idaho and Montana (who are 18 years or older at the time of entry unless otherwise stated). Employees and contractors of KREM (TV) (“Sponsor”), TEGNA, Inc., Northern Quest Resort & Casino and each of their subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, or any person domiciled with, any such employees or contractors are not eligible to enter or win. You are not a winner until you have been notified as a potential winner, and you have complied with all terms of these rules. If you have won a prize within the last 90 days you are not eligible to enter or win.

How to Enter . The sweepstakes entry period will begin at 12:00 a.m. (PST) Monday, May 31, 2021 and end at 11:59 p.m. (PST) Sunday, September 5, 2021. Enter your name and contact information on the sweepstakes page on krem.com/contests. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. Entries do not roll over between drawings; you must separately enter for each drawing for which you wish to be eligible. Entry forms, directions, requirements, deadlines and the maximum number of entries allowed are clearly published with each promotion posting and/or advertisement. The Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sweepstakes website or in any email received from Sponsor.

Winner Selection . Prior to each concert, following the schedule below, one (1) Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received by 11:59 p.m. (PST) the night before the drawing. Each winner will receive a pair of two (2) General Admission tickets to the specified concert at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino performance scheduled (as of the beginning of the sweepstakes entry period) to occur on the specified dates. Prize does not include transportation, parking, taxes or any other expenses.

On or about June 7, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Jeff Dunham on July 10, 2021 (ARV $138).

On or about June 14, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Ice Cube on July 22, 2021 (ARV $118).

On or about June 21, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Smokey Robinson on July 24, 2021 (ARV $138).

On or about June 28, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Dierks Bentley on July 30, 2021 (ARV $178).

On or about July 5, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Rodney Carrington on August 6, 2021 (ARV $118).

On or about July 12, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Billy Idol on August 12, 2021 (ARV $118).

On or about July 19, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Brantley Gilbert on August 13, 2021 (ARV $158).

On or about July 26, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic on August 20, 2021 (ARV $98).

On or about August 2, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Sammy Hagar & The Circle on August 22, 2021 (ARV $138).

On or about August 9, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Roger Daltrey on September 1, 2021 (ARV $118).

On or about August 16, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Foreigner on September 16, 2021 (ARV $118).

On or about August 23, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Sublime with Rome & Lifehouse on September 19, 2021 (ARV $138).

On or about August 30, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Darius Rucker on September 24, 2021 (ARV $158).

On or about September 6, 2021, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Old Dominion with Caitlyn Smith on September 25, 2021 (ARV $138).

Prizes and Odds . Fourteen (14) winners will each receive (2) General Admission tickets to see a Northern Quest Resort and Casino outdoor summer concert at Northern Quest Resort and Casino, located at 100 N Hayford Rd, Airway Heights, WA 99001. Taxes, parking, transportation, and other expenses are not included and will be winners’ sole responsibility. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner will be notified at the email address or phone number provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to winner notification within seventy-two (72) hours. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure of recipient to respond to email notification within such time period, may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Failure to reach winner by phone, after 3 attempts, may result in disqualification or winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries.

PRIZE TERMS : To claim prize, winner must contact Sponsor within seventy-two (72) hours of winner notification to arrange prize delivery. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. If the prize involves travel or other benefits for a companion in addition to the winner, persons traveling as guest of the winner must also sign any affidavit or release as Sponsor may require. Acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

PARTICIPATION : By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate any promotion at any time for any reason. Should a promotion be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the eligible entries received before the termination date.

CONSTRUCTION : The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

DECISIONS AND WINNER NAMES : The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of a promotion shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the promotion. For all questions and concerns regarding this sweepstakes, please reach out to DigitalAM@tegna.onmicrosoft.com . For a list of winners (available after September 30, 2021) or if you have questions on a specific sweepstakes, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to KREM, ATTN: Northern Quest Summer of Giveaways, 4103 South Regal Street Spokane, WA 99223