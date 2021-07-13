Cancel
Steelton, PA

Man dies in Steelton shooting

FOX 43
FOX 43
 11 days ago
Update, July 13 : Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide after the victim of the shooting, Jermaine Gould, 41, died of his injuries.

An autopsy performed June 29 determine Gould, of Steelton, died of gunshot wounds. The coroner's office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

Previously

Steelton Borough Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South 2nd Street for a reported shooting around 6:44 p.m. On the scene, they found an injured man.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call 717-939-9841 or contacting Detective Sergeant Shaub at wshaub@steeltonpa.com.

Comments / 0

